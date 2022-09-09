70º

Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program

This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team.

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College.

Olds currently acts as sports director for the professional women’s cycling team, Twenty24.

“It’s so new, right, it’s brand new. Whatever vision we have for this, for what it will become, it can be,” Olds said. “I don’t think there’s any limit here.”

Olds will continue her role as director with the Virginia’s Blue Ridge team while she coaches at Roanoke College.

