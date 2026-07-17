Smoky Friday Today, Storms Return This Weekend

Portions of the viewing area now highlighted in grey below are included in an Air Quality Watch until 9PM Friday night. This is due to the wildfire smoke in the region which will bring our air quality to a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air Quality Alert (WSLS 2026)

The Upper Midwest and Canadian wildfire smoke has moved into our area as a result of the Jetstream sagging a bit further south. Today and tomorrow will be the worst days to be outside in the smoke before a few storms arrive this weekend that will clear out the air a bit.

Wildfire Smoke (WSLS 2026)

Air quality is now at a moderate level but will likely move to the level this afternoon that would be considered a code orange. That means that the air quality would be unhealthy for those sensitive groups like the elderly, young children and those with respiratory issues.

Air Quality as of 8AM (WSLS 2026)

Please be sure and stay weather aware today as the smoke lingers in our area.

The good news is that we have a few storms on deck for the weekend that could help to mitigate the impacts of the smoke. Widely scattered afternoon storms this weekend could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall on Saturday, so please be aware when headed out and about for outdoor plans!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We will enter an active pattern starting tomorrow and running through next Wednesday of daily showers and storms. This is very much needed to clear the air of smoke and help with the drought conditions across the region. Have a great weekend!