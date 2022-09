BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am. They confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro.

Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence.

When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof.

Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30 this morning.

Investigators said one person, the homeowner, had been displaced because of the fire.