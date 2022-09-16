All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

You can now be one of the first people to cozy up in a train caboose in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg.

The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe.

Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia where it was used as a concession stand at a ballfield.

They needed a crane to install it then added a desk and firepit.

“It’s thrilling. It’s been a long project and it feels so good to be done and ready to host guests. It’s like you have a vision but then the community comes in sharper and better than you ever dreamed of,” Marc said.

You can start booking your stay at the James Station later in Sept. for about $250 per night and has space for up to three people.