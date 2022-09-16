BJ’s Wholesale Club accepting SNAP EBT payments at all locations

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s is now accepting SNAP EBT payments nationwide.

On Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that they would be accepting SNAP EBT payments at all of their locations, including the Roanoke location.

Members can use SNAP EBT payments when they use their card at the checkout both in-store and online.

BJ’s also said that when shopping online, members can choose from multiple delivery methods, and can split payments to use both the EBT card and another payment method for convenience.

“EBT payment options afford our members the time and money-saving benefits that we know they love and expect from BJ’s,” said Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “When using our app or shopping online, BJ’s is here to help make shopping easier and more convenient for our members’ busy lifestyles.”

According to the BJ’s website, this is how to use your SNAP EBT card at checkout online:

Choose an EBT Eligible Item, Enter your information on the checkout screen, Pay for EBT-eligible items with your remaining EBT balance.

The website says that on the checkout screen, your EBT balance will be shown with the number of eligible items in your cart and that the EBT balance must be greater than the amount of an individual item for EBT to be used as payment.

You can learn more about how to use the SNAP EBT payments at BJ’s here, and for more information on SNAP EBT in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website.