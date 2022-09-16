Chuck E. Cheese to host grand reopening, offer free gameplay for children Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke area kids now have the chance to check out the new and improved Chuck E. Cheese.

On Friday, the entertainment center announced that they will be celebrating the reopening of the newly remodeled Electric Road location on Saturday with an event, welcoming kids and families to go have some fun.

The Roanoke location, not far from Tanglewood Mall, was closed for remodeling, which included the installation of 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall, and a fresh, vibrant, and contemporary look, according to the release.

Chuck E. Cheese said that the location will now feature updated seating to accommodate larger groups, along with charging stations for your devices.

During their event on Saturday, Chuck E, Cheese said that each child will get a free 30-minute gameplay card to redeem during the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They said that the grand reopening will also include raffle prizes, free cake, and even an appearance from the man – or mouse – himself: Chuck E. Cheese.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the release said they will also be holding the Touch-A-Truck fundraiser to benefit the Roanoke County Police Foundation, and 20% of the sales generated during the event will be donated to the RCPF.

For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page.