Lynchburg Police Department hosts special academy for people in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is hosting a special academy, but not for recruits.

The Citizen’s Police Academy gives people from the Lynchburg area the opportunity to learn an ‘abbreviated version’ of what the officers learn.

This is the 25th year that LPD is offering the weekly program, going behind the scenes on how law enforcement handles traffic stops and other scenarios.

The information is not confidential, but not necessarily known to the public.

“Our goal is to help educate the community. We’re hoping that the people who attend this have a better understanding of the police department and law enforcement in general, and they’ll be able to, hopefully, be able to facilitate communicating that information on a wider level,” Katie Jennings with the LPD said.

The nine-week program started on Thursday night and the class is now full, but the LPD said that they’re hoping to offer another class in the spring.