HOT SPRINGS, Va. – On Sept. 15, a hot air balloon made its second trip to the skies at Omni Homestead Resort in support of its campaign for Hunger Action Month.

Omni Hotels and Resorts officials said they have participated in the “Say Goodnight to Hunger” campaign since 2016, to raise awareness for fighting food insecurity.

The balloon made its ascent Thursday from the Old Course at the Homestead, in support of the campaign, according to the release.

Officials at the Omni are encouraging guests and locals to take part throughout Sept., 10 News reported from Hot Springs.

All leisure and group reservations booked in September at the Homestead resort will donate two meals to the cause, the release said. Guests can also opt out of housekeeping to donate two meals.

One meal will be donated for ordering a large coffee or espresso drink at Omni resort and hotel locations, according to the release.

Omni said they are partnering with Feeding America to make a difference for communities across the nation.

More information about how to get involved can be found on the campaign website.