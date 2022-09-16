Omni Homestead Resort taking yearly campaign to new heights for Hunger Action Month

A hot air balloon campaign calls on guests and locals to take action over hunger in America.

BATH COUNTY, Va. – The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs is making a push to take a year-long campaign to the next level ... by a hot air balloon.

The resort took to the skies to advocate for guests and locals to participate in Hunger Action Month throughout September.

Josh Heidenrich, Omni Hotels and Resorts Vice President of Operations, said it’s really about spreading the word.

“This is just awareness, a big push to get people involved. But the great thing about this is when you stay at the Homestead and you book a reservation … it helps Bath County, it’s local,” Heidenrich said.

Specifically to the Omni Homestead Resort, each reservation means a meal will be donated to a Bath County food bank. Guests can also opt-out of housekeeping services during their stay in September and the resort will donate two meals. The Homestead will also donate one meal for every large coffee or espresso drink sold.

Mark Spadoni, Managing Director for the Omni Homestead Resort, said this location donates several meals to the Bath County area throughout the year.

“Our ability to help fight hunger here to be a major contributor to the food bank. We’re supporting over 100 families literally on a monthly basis through our food drive,” Spadoni said.

Since launching “Say Goodnight to Hunger” in June 2016, Omni Hotels & Resorts has made a donation to Feeding America which helps provide one meal for every completed stay.

Part of the reason for the campaign is to discuss the stigma that comes with hunger in the United States.

“Sometimes we don’t think hunger happens in America. So part of this campaign is to bring awareness that it even happens in your own community and in America, no one should go home hungry,” Heidenrich said.

The hope is by elevating the campaign, Omni’s total donations will reach close to 22 million meals.