Roanoke naturalization ceremony celebrates new U.S. citizens

On Friday, the City of Roanoke held its naturalization celebration in downtown as part of Welcoming Week.

Mayor Sherman Lea and other city council members were there to honor those who have become United States citizens in the last year.

Organizers said it’s an extensive process to gain citizenship and the celebration was a good way to recognize the efforts of those who completed it, and they showed a video of President Biden congratulating them.

“Obviously anyone that has gained U.S. citizenship is new to the country so it works well with our them of Welcoming Week. The theme this year is ‘Where we belong.’ So they belong here in Roanoke, they belong here in the U.S. and we just want to express that through this celebration,” said Roanoke City Community Inclusion Coordinator Katie Hedrick.

They also gave out certificates at the event.

It was a timely celebration as Saturday is recognized as National Citizenship Day.