Bedford Public Library System to host giveaway for Banned Books Week

BEDFORD, Va. – A local library system is celebrating Banned Books Week with a giveaway.

On Sunday, the Bedford Public Library System announced that to celebrate Banned Books Week, which is from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 this year, they will be giving away a signed copy of “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

Banned Books Week, as explained by a website of the American Library Association, is a time to cherish the opportunity of expression and freedom through reading.

“Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” the website said. “For 40 years, the annual event has brought together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”

According to the ALA, books help to connect readers, while censorship has the opposite impact.

“Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, creates barriers,” the website said.

If you want to enter the Bedford Public Library System’s giveaway, you can fill out their entry form here. Winners of the giveaway will be contacted next Monday, Sept. 26.