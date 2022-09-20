A second chance: Virginia Western scholarship to raise awareness for addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Western Community College is raising awareness about addiction while supporting students in their academic endeavors.

In August, the first annual Captain’s Choice Second Chance golf tournament was held to raise money for the Second Chance Scholarship, which was established by Darla Summers, a nursing instructor at Virginia Western Community College in 2021, according to VWCC.

VWCC said they raised over $20,000 during the golf tournament to be used for the scholarship.

Any qualifying Virginia Western student can apply for the scholarship, but the release said priority will be given to students that have been impacted by addiction, want to promote a safe, drug-free community, or have dedicated their lives to helping others to find a second chance in life.

“I want students to feel connected to the scholarship and to also understand what exactly they are applying for,” Summers said.

According to VWCC, in order to qualify for the scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

Must have a minimum G.P.A. of 2.5,

Must be enrolled for nine or more credits,

Must have two letters of recommendation.

The scholarship is $500 and will be awarded to up to two students each academic year, helping cover their academic expenses like tuition, books, and other fees, according to the release.

The application for the scholarship is open, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31, Virginia Western said. You can apply online here.

To learn more about the scholarship, you can visit Virginia Western’s website.