Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie

An exclusive look at where filming for a new movie will be filmed in Alleghany County.

COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen.

A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”

It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures.

Owner of Beaverdam Falls, Beau Bryan said the arrangement came together because of one of his former visitors to the property.

“One of my former guests who stayed at one of our Airbnb approached me about a film he was shooting,” said Bryan. “He fell in love with the property and asked if we would be interested in hosting his crew for the film and film company, called Dark Ronin Films.”

The property’s sulfur cesspool and waterfall, along with other locations will be used as backdrops in the movie.

“The property lends itself in the natural setting and so the sort of genre of the film, a lot of it was shot in caves around water and out in nature,” said Bryan.

Once again, this film will put Alleghany County on the map.

This filming comes just a year after the Hulu show, “Dopesick” wrapped up filming down the road in Clifton Forge.

Bryan said he hopes this film will bring in potential business and new opportunities for Beaverdam Falls.

“This is really one of the premiere destinations in this part of the county and only having been opened to the public for four years now, we are still very much undiscovered. So it’s exciting to think we will have more folks who are able to come out here,” Bryan said.

The film is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime next year.