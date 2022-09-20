Blue Ridge Parkway closure near Roanoke extended into spring 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were planning on hitting up the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Roanoke area anytime soon, I have some sad news for you!

On Tuesday, National Park Service officials announced a Roanoke slope repair project at milepost 127.9 on the Blue Ridge Parkway is going to take a bit longer than expected.

We’re told the project completion date has been extended into spring 2023.

This comes after crews found a failed culvert in the fill slope that will need to be fully replaced.

Authorities say until work is complete, the section from milepost 121.4 to milepost 136 will remain fully closed.

There will still be a detour around the project from US 220 (milepost 121.4) to Adney Gap at US 221 (milepost 136).

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will not be allowed behind the gates, according to a press release.