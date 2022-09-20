Floyd County Humane Society receives anonymous donation, makes building progress

Thanks to an anonymous donation, they now have pre-built dog kennels on site.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Humane Society is one step closer to having a permanent shelter.

They’ve previously only had foster cats at the location, which is a renovated home on a nine-acre property purchased earlier this year through an estate gift.

After operating out of rentals and businesses for decades, they’ll soon have a one-stop shop for all shelter needs.

“It will streamline our efforts, it will be a common space where the public will be able to find us, it will also, I think help reduce some of our expenses because we’re not strung out across the county,” Mary Weeks, a volunteer at the shelter said.

Shelter staff hope to open the dog kennels early next month.