Floyd County Humane Society receives anonymous donation, makes building progress

The shelter has only had foster cats, but they’ll soon be able to house dogs, too

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Humane Society is one step closer to having a permanent shelter.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, they now have pre-built dog kennels on site.

They’ve previously only had foster cats at the location, which is a renovated home on a nine-acre property purchased earlier this year through an estate gift.

After operating out of rentals and businesses for decades, they’ll soon have a one-stop shop for all shelter needs.

“It will streamline our efforts, it will be a common space where the public will be able to find us, it will also, I think help reduce some of our expenses because we’re not strung out across the county,” Mary Weeks, a volunteer at the shelter said.

Shelter staff hope to open the dog kennels early next month.

