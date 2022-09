No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen.

At this time, there is smoke damage in a majority of the dining area and officials are working to determine a cause.

