Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford

New skate park and basketball courts are part of the two phases of projects.

RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park.

During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring.

After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been pushing for.

“A skate park has been one of the things on their radar and we were able to accommodate it this year and start phasing in that project,” said Jenni Goodman, Radford City Director of Communications.

And that’s just the start.

This project also includes the Bisset Parks Trails being widened to ten feet, the addition of a basketball court, and the expansion of one of the parking lots to hold 18 more spaces.

“Renovations to our tennis court and addition of pickleball courts to those tennis courts. Pickleball is on the rise and we want to accommodate that to our citizens and our community,” Goodman added.

The city hopes these additions will continue to showcase their parks and also attract community members and visitors.

“Getting people together again, whether it’s out on a skateboard or rollerblades, out playing pickleball or tennis, or just taking your kids to the playground. We like to utilize our outdoor spaces and play those up.”

Construction for phase one of the park will start in early October. Phase two will start in the spring, with the completion of the skate park and much more.