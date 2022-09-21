One dead after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire

One person has died and five others are in the hospital following a house fire in Southwest Roanoke early Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say they were called to Stradford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight.

Several residents were rescued from the building and five people were taken to local hospitals, according to authorities.

Crews are still at the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

10 News currently has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops