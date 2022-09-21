Patrick Henry High School lockdown lifted after potential threat

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:

Patrick Henry High School’s lockdown was lifted after a potential threat, according to school officials. This is the second school in the city that went on lockdown on Wednesday.

Roanoke City Public School officials said that on Wednesday, Patrick Henry High School got a phone call reporting a potential threat, and was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m.

During the lockdown, officials said that the Roanoke Police Department and school administrators searched the building.

Earlier in the day around 2:00 p.m., the school system reiterated that no one was hurt.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:40 p.m. and students were dismissed as normal, according to officials.

School officials said that the Roanoke PD and federal law enforcement the call was a hoax call, part of a national trend called ‘swatting.’

Leaders of the school system said they are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and that the safety of students and staff is always the top priority.

RCPS continues to urge families to remind their children that if they see something, to say something.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke is on lockdown due to a potential threat, according to officials. This is the second school in the city to go on lockdown on Wednesday.

Officials said students are with their teachers and parents are asked not to come to the school. Police will not allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

You can find the full message sent to Patrick Henry families below:

Good morning. This is an emergency message from Roanoke City Public Schools. Patrick Henry High School is currently on lockdown due to a potential threat. Students are currently with their teachers. No one is hurt and we will keep you updated regularly. Administrators are working with police. We ask parents to please stay where you are and do not come to the school. Again, please do not come to the school. Police will not allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted. We will communicate more information as soon as we know it.

As of 2 p.m., Guilford Ave. to Brandon Ave. on Grandin Road is currently blocked off in addition to the entrances and exits of the school.

William Fleming High School was also on lockdown on Wednesday.