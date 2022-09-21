William Fleming High School to dismiss early after potential threat leads to lockdown

William Fleming High School is currently on lockdown due to a potential threat, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Students at William Fleming High School will be released within the next 30 minutes after the school was put on lockdown due to a potential threat.

Officials assure us that all students and staff are safe.

If your student normally rides the bus, they will be riding home as normal, and car riders and walkers can be picked up at the back of the school off Ordway Drive.

“School officials are fully cooperating with the Roanoke Police Department’s investigation,” Roanoke City Public Schools said in a robocall that was sent out to parents. “The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Roanoke City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence. Please continue to remind your student of the importance of saying something if they see something.”

ORIGINAL STORY

William Fleming High School is currently on lockdown due to a potential threat, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools.

We’re told no one is hurt and students are with their teachers.

At this time, the Roanoke Police Department and school administrators are searching the building.

Parents are urged to avoid coming to the school given that police will not allow anyone on campus until the lockdown is lifted.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops