Person of interest identified in Virginia Tech locker room theft at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University Police Chief Garrett Shelton says a person of interest has been identified in connection with the Virginia Tech football locker room theft at ODU on Sept. 2.

No charges are pending at this time, officials say.

Police say the value of items stolen is $7,000-$8,000. No items have been recovered.

Video surveillance and interviews led to the identification of the person of interest, officials say.

According to police, adjustments have been made to all games moving forward including staffing and technology. Measures have been taken to ensure unauthorized people can’t access the area.

