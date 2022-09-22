82º

You can celebrate the beginning of fall at the Sinkland Farm’s Pumpkin Festival

In addition to pumpkins, there is live music, local vendors, horseback rides and plenty of delicious food

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Thursday is opening day for the Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.Sinkland Farm’s Pumpkin Festival is here, and they are celebrating 31 years of fall family fun.

The highlight of the festival is the farm’s big pumpkin patch. You can pick from a number of different pumpkins in all different sizes and colors.

In addition to pumpkins, there is live music, local vendors, horseback rides and plenty of delicious food. Fall favorites include kettle corn, pumpkin ice cream and hot apple cider. You can even enjoy a sampling of local beer and wine.

Susan Sink, the Owner of Sinkland Farms says, “We have such a unique property with it being outdoors and with barns that have been decorated for fall. We want everyone to come on out, bring their families and have a good time.”

The Pumpkin Festival runs for six weekends. Each weekend has something special to offer. Opening day, which is Sept. 22, is the big watch party for the Virginia Tech game.

The Weekend of Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 is their Name that Donkey Contest. Then, all through October, there are different costume theme nights. Some include The Lost Pirates of Sinkland Farms, Comic-Con and Let’s Celebrate Elvis and Marilyn.

On Oct. 29, they will feature the Amateur Dog Show. Bring your pup out and show off their tricks.

On Thursdays and Fridays, gates are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, gates are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

