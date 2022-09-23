Hokie fans keep traditions alive, tailgate before rivalry game kickoff

Fans gear up for the big game as the Hokies and Mountaineers renew their rivalry

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thursday was a perfect night for football, and people had been looking forward to the Hokies versus Mountaineers faceoff for a while.

The Clubhouse Tailgate, one that started with just “four dudes” was thriving on Thursday night.

Those four dudes turned into hundreds of Hokie fans as time went by, attracting those from far and wide. On Thursday, a group from Canada even found them and made a stop to have some fun.

The most popular part of the Clubhouse Tailgate? Their pre-game ceremony.

They recognize certain people, have memorandums of people that have passed, and Hokie fans that head to the tailgate even take a shot out of the opposing team’s shot glasses as part of their pre-game tradition.

More people were gathering in Downtown Blacksburg on Thursday night, and as Enter Sandman hit the speakers, the Hokies started jumping, even registering on the sensitive seismic network.