Downtown Blacksburg booming ahead of Hokies Thursday night clash against West Virginia

Hokie fans show their excitement in downtown Blacksburg ahead of the Black Diamond rivalry game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Game day in Blacksburg means downtown is busy.

“It’s always super exciting, we always love when fans come to town. It’s always super busy, just like throughout the summer we’re waiting for game days to come back. Like, fall’s almost here, let’s go,” said David Copeland, the General Manager of Hokie House.

Fans from Richmond were the first ones into Hokie House that made the trip to cheer on the Hokies.

“We’ve been coming here since the 70′s, which is scary, but it’s just kind of our tradition to stop here first,” said Kris Risendal.

The rest of their tradition is pretty simple.

“We’re going to tailgate, then we’re going to tailgate, and then we’re going to go to the game,” said Jack Risendal.

But before a day of tailgating, lunch is on the itinerary.

“Our go-to food would definitely be the Hokie Burger. It’s a staple of Hokie House. We’ve been open since the 60′s so that’s always been on the menu so it’s definitely a classic,” explained Copeland.

This group didn’t stray from the staple – all three ordered Hokie Burgers.

On the menu for the Hokies though, is an old rival.

“I think it’s all about burning couches and throwing stuff at people and dumping beer on them,” joked Byron Roberts.

“It’s just a great atmosphere. We all went to school here so it’s fun and it’s always just a good time,” added Risendal.