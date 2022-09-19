Virginia Tech eager to rid of bad taste from 2021 West Virginia matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jalen Holston (0) rushes in for a touchdown against West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is approaching its Thursday night kickoff against West Virginia in a very strategic way— maximizing preparation but minimizing the amount of time and intensity in practice…as they welcome in the Mountaineers for the first time since 2004.

“They’ve got a solid veteran offensive line--4 or 5 starters back, good size,” said Hokies head coach Brent Pry. “They’ve got 2 talented backs, 3 talented receivers, a solid tight end and now a quarterback that can run the show.”

That quarterback is Georgia transfer J.T. Daniels who has led a highly potent offense that has averaged 46 points per contest. The Mountaineers have capitalized on third down conversions--the same area where the Hokies defense has shined by ranking third nationally on getting off the field.

“A lot of situational football, knowing where the sticks are especially in your drops, not dropping too deep, not biting on shorter routes, really playing the sticks on breaking down and everything like that,” said Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield. “The coaches really harping on that has really helped us to get to that point but like you said it’s going to be a really big challenge this week.”

The Hokies are eager to get that bad taste in their mouth from the 2021 matchup where they fell behind by 20 points only to see the comeback attempt fall short at the goal line.

“What I remember is the offense being out there and having a chance to win the game and us not being able to do that,” said Hokies tight end Nick Gallo.

West Virginia Mountaineers players hoist the Black Diamonds Trophy after defeating during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Hokies and Mountaineers are set to square off for the 54th time on Thursday night.