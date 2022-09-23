YOU ASKED: Sitting down with the new superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools has a new superintendent, and on Thursday, 10 News sat down with Dr. Bernard Bragen to ask some of your questions.

Earlier in the day, we asked what you wanted to know about the new superintendent, and during our interview, we got the answers.

You asked us:

What will you do to protect our teachers who work tirelessly on behalf of our students from extremist voices criticizing our US Ed. System? Anonymous

I hear all too often about fights, vaping and teacher turnover. How will you lead and approach addressing these issues? Anonymous

And in this interview portion below, you can see how Dr. Bragen responded.

You asked, so we asked – On Thursday, 10 News sat down with the new Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools for an interview and asked some of your questions that were sent in. Submit more of your questions to our website!

Want us to ask Dr. Bragen your question in a follow-up interview? Ask away below for a chance to see yours read on TV Sunday evening!