Have any questions for the new Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent? We’d love to hear!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – This week, Montgomery County Public Schools appointed a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen, Jr.

Bragen has served as superintendent in New Jersey public schools for about nine years and is elated to be bringing his expertise to the New River Valley.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to be given this opportunity,” said Dr. Bragen. “I believe that I can add value to the district and assist it on its path to excellence.”

School leaders are excited as well.

“The School Board is excited to make this announcement,” said Sue Kass, chairwoman of the Montgomery County School Board. “We look forward to the leadership, dedication, and commitment to collaboration that Dr. Bragen will bring to the students, staff, and families in our County.”

Today, 10 News will be sitting down with Bragen to discuss his plans for MCPS, and we’d love for you to take part. Have any questions for him that you’d like answered?

Send us your questions using the form below and you might even see them read on TV!