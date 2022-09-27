Authorities: Sex trafficking, drugs among findings of investigation into Roanoke hotel

Authorities said their investigation found what they expected – drugs and sex trafficking. They said that despite telling the owner their concerns, he did little to prevent it.

ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state, and federal authorities held a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner.

The Knights Inn, located on Thirlane Road in Roanoke, was being investigated for alleged criminal activity.

In response, authorities seized and forfeited the property.

In 2020, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia launched an investigation with the department of homeland security, the FBI, and the Roanoke County and Roanoke City police departments.

Over the last three years, authorities said that more than 1,100 calls have been made to law enforcement to the Knights Inn Hotel.

Authorities said that the sex trafficking at the hotel also included the trafficking of a minor.

“There were vulnerable women who were suffering from drug addiction and they were recruited to stay here. they were then given drugs to feed that addiction and forced to engage in commercial sex acts. This resulted in a cycle of forced prostitution and drug addiction,” Christopher Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia said.

The owner is not facing charges, but authorities said they hope this will discourage any other owners from turning a blind eye to these sorts of activities.