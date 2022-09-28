Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge.

10 News received an anonymous tip that said the camera was found in the family restroom ceiling around 6 a.m.

“They should know about it, it should be public knowledge,” Mark Everheart, a Walmart customer said.

10 News inquired about it with the police on Monday, and the department said this is what led to their investigation.

“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely terrible and there are monsters out there that will prey on the unsuspecting, innocent people,” Everheart said.

The camera has some shoppers now concerned for their safety.

“Hopefully they’ll do something to really tighten security concerning bathrooms,” Everheart said.

Everheart said that although the incident is scary, he was not surprised.

“Not just here, but everywhere. You have to be conscious of your surroundings,” Everheart said. “We live in a very media, technology age.”

Danville Police said the camera only shows one recording, and that it did not capture any footage of a personal and private nature.

Authorities said the person in the recording can not be identified.

10 News reached out to Walmart for more details, to which they responded, “We are working closely with police. We must refer you to them for more information.”

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department, which includes patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using their crime tips app CARE.