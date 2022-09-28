65º

Moped driver dies after being hit by vehicle in Danville, police say

Authorities are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney on potential charges

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

DANVILLE, Va. – A man driving a moped has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Danville last week, according to police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Sept. 23 around 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Main Street.

Alvin Richardson, 52, was driving east on a moped when he was hit by a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 25-year-old man and authorities said they are conferring with the Commonwealth’s Attorney on potential charges.

