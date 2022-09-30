Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother

COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders.

For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help families in need during the holiday season, according to their website.

Mary is originally from East Quogue, New York, and has lived in Covington since 1993. She attended St. Francis College and received her bachelor’s degree in sociology-social work. She also went received an ADN in nursing from Region A Nursing Consortium and Haywood Community College in North Carolina.

Mary is married to Mark Asma, and they have three children. The couple is active at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton Forge, and Mary serves on the Parish Council.

Alleghany Highlands names 74th Annual Christmas Mother: 1st row: Kristen Wing Asma, Mary Kramer Asma, Charlie Asma, Lucy Asma, Mark Asma, Henry Asma. 2nd row: Mike Asma, Maresa Asma, Ginny Farris Asma, and Ben Asma. (Credit: Michele Wright) (WSLS)

Last year, the program served a total of 1,211 people in the area, helping to spread joy during the Christmas season, according to the release.

The release said that this year’s theme is ‘Become That Someone,’ which was the motto of Mary’s Alma Mater, St. Francis College in Pennsylvania,

The Christmas Mother shop will open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 at Christ United Methodist Church.

Applications for the program will be online here from Oct. 3 to Oct. 28.