Virginia Tech’s freshman class is the most diverse in its history

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2022 incoming class at Virginia Tech has set a new milestone for the university.

Comprised of first-year students and transfer students, it is the most diverse class in Virginia Tech’s history.

The university’s census data shows that about 40.4 percent of the incoming class are underrepresented minorities or underserved students. This includes Pell-eligible students, first-generation students, and veterans.

“This is an important milestone that enriches our university with talented students from diverse backgrounds and reflects our commitment to access and equity in higher education,” Sands said. “Their experiences, ideas, and engagement will strengthen our impact on the commonwealth and communities we serve as we take on the world’s most pressing challenges.”

The school received a record number of applications for first-year students with a total of 45,238. Transfer applications increased to a total of 2,890.

Director of Admissions Juan Espinoza says the admissions team played a big role in getting here.

“They made transformational changes to our admissions process in 2018 which greatly improved our engagement with prospective students who are interested in a Virginia Tech education,” Espinoza said.

Virginia Tech’s overall undergraduate enrollment for 2022 is 30,434 students, up from 2021′s undergraduate enrollment of 29,760 students.