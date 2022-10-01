54º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cougars take down the Titans, 41-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: River Ridge District, 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports
Hidden Valley was at Pulaski County tonight, who came out on top

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Cougars took a first-half lead and didn’t leave much room for the Hidden Valley Titans to squeeze in a touchdown.

The Cougars took down the Titans on Friday night.

The game’s final score was 41-7, Cougars.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email