Cougars take down the Titans, 41-7

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Cougars took a first-half lead and didn’t leave much room for the Hidden Valley Titans to squeeze in a touchdown.
The Cougars took down the Titans on Friday night.
The game’s final score was 41-7, Cougars.
PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Cougars took a first-half lead and didn’t leave much room for the Hidden Valley Titans to squeeze in a touchdown.
The Cougars took down the Titans on Friday night.
The game’s final score was 41-7, Cougars.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.