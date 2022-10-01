Grant program to provide funding to local teachers

The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms.

The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects.

The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively impact students without breaking the bank.

“It’s a known fact that teachers and instructional personnel spend significant dollars out of their own pockets each year,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Blue Eagle Credit Union. “There is a lot of pressure and stress on learning environments right now. Helping to fund creative learning, through our Teacher Grant Program, is one way we can assist and spread some positivity.”

The Blue Eagle Credit Union hosts the program each fall. In 2021, a total of $8,370 was given to 17 local teachers with a reach of 3,200 students.

“The fact that this grant program has given more than $33,000 in just 6 years to local teachers is fantastic, but the fact that those dollars are fully funded by our staff makes it even more special,” said Laurissa Thompson, Director of Marketing.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 23, and recipients will be announced during the first week of November.