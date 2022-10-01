54º

Local News

Thousands without power across the region as Ian remnants move through

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Dominion Energy customers without power due to remnants of Ian (Credit: Dominion Energy) (WSLS)

Va. – Thousands of Virginia residents were left in the dark on Friday evening following downpours and wind gusts from remnants of Ian.

Many of the outages in our region are currently concentrated in the Southside and surrounding areas.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county as of 11:15 p.m.

Appalachian Power: More than 12,773 total customers are left without power.

  • Amherst: 308
  • Bedford: 717
  • Botetourt: 142
  • Campbell: 364
  • Carroll: 3,539
  • Franklin: 345
  • Henry: 2,219
  • Nelson: 701
  • Patrick: 4,120
  • Pittsylvania: 324
  • Roanoke: 485

Dominion Energy: More than 66,536 total customers are left without power.

  • Appomattox: 54
  • Campbell: 486
  • Charlotte: 190
  • Halifax: 1,709
  • Pittsylvania: 867

Southside Electric Cooperative: More than 4,848 total customers are left without power.

  • Bedford: 2,000
  • Campbell: 705
  • Pittsylvania: 537
  • Charlotte: 267

Danville Utilities: More than 12,474 total customers are left without power.

  • Danville and surrounding areas: 2,500+

We will continue to update this article as power outages change

