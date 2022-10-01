Thousands without power across the region as Ian remnants move through

Va. – Thousands of Virginia residents were left in the dark on Friday evening following downpours and wind gusts from remnants of Ian.
Many of the outages in our region are currently concentrated in the Southside and surrounding areas.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county as of 11:15 p.m.
Appalachian Power: More than 12,773 total customers are left without power.
- Amherst: 308
- Bedford: 717
- Botetourt: 142
- Campbell: 364
- Carroll: 3,539
- Franklin: 345
- Henry: 2,219
- Nelson: 701
- Patrick: 4,120
- Pittsylvania: 324
- Roanoke: 485
Dominion Energy: More than 66,536 total customers are left without power.
- Appomattox: 54
- Campbell: 486
- Charlotte: 190
- Halifax: 1,709
- Pittsylvania: 867
Southside Electric Cooperative: More than 4,848 total customers are left without power.
- Bedford: 2,000
- Campbell: 705
- Pittsylvania: 537
- Charlotte: 267
Danville Utilities: More than 12,474 total customers are left without power.
- Danville and surrounding areas: 2,500+
We will continue to update this article as power outages change