House deemed total loss after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house in Roanoke County has been deemed a total loss after a fire Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities say the fire happened at 8:36 a.m. in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area.

A family of seven lived at the house but they weren’t home at the time of the fire, authorities say.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

We’re told the fire was brought under control within about 40 minutes.

At this time, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate.