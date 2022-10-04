‘Here’s your one chance, Fancy’: Reba extends tour, coming to Charlottesville in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Break out your boots, Reba is coming to town.

On Monday, the country queen announced that she’s extending her Reba: Live in Concert Tour into 2023.

Reba added 14 more dates to her tour, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The spring portion of her tour will kick off on March 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, her website said.

She’s even making her way to Virginia – Reba will be playing in Charlottesville on March 11.

Here are Reba’s 2023 concert tour dates, according to the website:

March 9: Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena,

March 10: Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena,

March 11: Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

March 17: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum,

March 18: Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark,

March 23: Reno, NV Reno Events Center,

March 24: Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center,

March 25: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena,

March 30: Phoenix, AZ Footprint Cente,

March 31: Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena,

April 1: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl,

April 13: Manchester, NH SNHU Arena,

April 14: Hershey, PA GIANT Center,

April 15: New York, NY Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time for all concerts except for her March 24 stop in Idaho – those tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, the website said.

You can learn more about Reba’s Live in Concert Tour here.