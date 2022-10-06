Montgomery County author releases interactive journal for grieving parents

A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way.

Anna Semonco suffered a stillbirth more than 30 years ago, when she said that there were no resources to help her through the experience.

Semonco has worked for years to create a book and journal to give parents a place to remember their baby.

”It’s just weighed on my heart all this time to create a canvas for parents to just express their grief, their joy, their love and more than anything give their baby a place to write their name,” Semonco said.

Now, the book is available on her website, as well as on Amazon.

There will be a book signing at the Christiansburg Barnes and Noble on October 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.