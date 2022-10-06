54º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Montgomery County author releases interactive journal for grieving parents

Anna Semonco released the book for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Christiansburg, Parenting, Pregnancy, New River Valley
A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way.

Anna Semonco suffered a stillbirth more than 30 years ago, when she said that there were no resources to help her through the experience.

Semonco has worked for years to create a book and journal to give parents a place to remember their baby.

”It’s just weighed on my heart all this time to create a canvas for parents to just express their grief, their joy, their love and more than anything give their baby a place to write their name,” Semonco said.

Now, the book is available on her website, as well as on Amazon.

There will be a book signing at the Christiansburg Barnes and Noble on October 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie is a multimedia journalist finishing up her senior year at Virginia Tech. You can watch her report on weekday evenings.

email