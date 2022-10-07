Lynchburg residents get involved with ‘Paint Out Pollution’ campaign

Not only will the storm drains be getting a makeover, but they’ll also be painted with animals that can be seen in the area.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The ‘Paint Out Pollution’ campaign is back in the Hill City.

Last year, organizers called on local artists to enter their designs for the stormwater drains.

And this year, Lilly Meighan, the Education Outreach Coordinator for Lynchburg Water Resources, said they wanted to make it more hands-on for residents.

“This year we decided to do is put out stencils so that anyone can come and help us today,” Meighan said.

Meighan said that each storm drain will have a painted message.

“You will see on all of the storm drains, only rain down the drain, only rain to James. So that will help people to remember whatever enters that storm drain is going to our local rivers, creeks, and streams,” Meighan said.

The artwork itself has a special meaning too. Not only will the storm drains be getting a makeover, but they’ll also be painted with species that can be seen in the area.

Charles Johnson III, the Upper James River Education Manager, makes sure that residents know about the creatures they paint.

“So we will be painting all native species today. We have five different native species that call the James River home,” Johnson III said.

Most of the paintings are along Memorial Avenue this year. Many people will get to see them during the Christmas Parade as the route goes along that street.