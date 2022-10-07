Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building

Driving along Washington Street in Vinton, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse

VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse.

After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant.

“I would say to see life back in this building is great. The excitement in the past 24 hours has just been on another level,” said Vinton Community Programs Director, Chasity Barbour.

The new restaurant will be named Pollard 107 South.

Pollard 107 South’s owner, Jonathan Pate, is also an owner at Cast Plates and Pints in Cave Spring as well as local Awful Arthur locations.

Pate hopes to bring something new to the town of Vinton with this restaurant.

“The ability we were able to do for a building that wasn’t a restaurant and put our own personal touches on it meant a lot,” said Pate. “We started demoing it and took our time with the drawings. We wanted to get it right. We thought we could not only bring something unique to Vinton, but to the area. Hopefully to draw in crowds and hopefully, at the end of the day we have a product that everyone is proud of.”

This restaurant is just one of the latest developments helping to bring Vinton back to life.

“It lets you know that we care about our town, that we are trying to be a destination and I think this is just another piece of the puzzle that completes us,” said Barbour.

Pate said he hopes to start serving customers by early next year.