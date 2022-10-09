Car slams into Bedford CVS

BEDFORD, Va. – Firefighters said shortly after noon Saturday. They learned a vehicle hit the CVS Pharmacy located on East Main Street. When crews arrived, they found one car with moderate front end damage and a 3′x3′ hole on the side of the building.

Investigators said the same wall had bowed out, causing a display to collapse. They say the store was immediately evacuated for safety reasons, and the power was cut off.

Firefighters later allowed employees to enter and reopen at a later date. No injuries were reported from any customers, employees, or person inside the vehicle.