Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith and Blue’ event

The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office invited the public out for this year's 'Faith and Blue' event

ROANOKE, Va. – The relationship between residents in a city and their law enforcement is vital.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office always works to keep building that relationship.

Faith and Blue is an annual event. It was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) at the U.S. Department of Justice.

This year the public was invited to join along the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office for some free hot dogs, face painting, games, and music.

Sheriff Antonio Hash says he loves these sorts of events because it gives him the opportunity to just be with the people he’s sworn to protect.

“This environment right here is the place where…take your hat off and be human,” Hash said. “Share your heart with people because sometimes they don’t know your story. So this is the human side of it, so thankful for Faith and Blue.”

The event is planned in conjunction with faith-based organizations.