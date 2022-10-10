Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke

The city was awarded a grant to acquire and remove the hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada.

Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant.

Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built there. City officials said by mid-November, the area will be a greenspace, building off of the other outdoor amenities all around like the Roanoke River, the Greenway, and River’s Edge Park.

Now, they’re looking for community input to make the new space even better.

Along the Roanoke River Greenway, there are signs with a QR code linked to a survey for what you want to go into the space where the former Ramada Inn was located.

Some options on the survey include an open space, canoe-kayak-tube launch site, flowers and trees, wetland restoration, or a wildflower meadow.

You can take the survey here until it closes on Oct. 31.