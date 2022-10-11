61º

Chicken Salad Chick to offer free meals to veterans, active-duty military on Veteran’s Day

The offer will be valid on Nov. 11, the company said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – On Veteran’s Day this year, Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free meal to all veterans and active-duty military, the company said.

The offer is valid at all Chicken Salad Chick locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

There are two Chicken Salad Chick locations in our area: one in Roanoke and one in Christiansburg. You can see all Chicken Salad Chick locations here.

Chicken Salad Chick said they have given out over 50,000 free meals during the promotion over the past years.

