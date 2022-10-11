Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s fire prevention week and Tuesday, the Lynchburg Fire Department took the time to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Friends, family, and city leaders gathered to pay their respects at the Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The service was held at the Fireman’s Memorial Fountain at Miller Park.

Current members of the fire department read off the names of those who have died from their service.

“We come together to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives in the line of duty,” Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said. “We’re very thankful for them and their families. We share in this moment with their families so that they are not forgotten.”

All this week, the Lynchburg Fire Department will host different events in schools and local businesses to promote fire safety.

You can see more photos from the memorial service in Lynchburg Fire Department’s Facebook post below.