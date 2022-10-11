49º

LIVE

Local News

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

The annual remembrance is a part of fire prevention week

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: FIrefighter, Lynchburg, Memorial, First Responders, Lynchburg Fire Department
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s fire prevention week and Tuesday, the Lynchburg Fire Department took the time to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Friends, family, and city leaders gathered to pay their respects at the Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The service was held at the Fireman’s Memorial Fountain at Miller Park.

Current members of the fire department read off the names of those who have died from their service.

“We come together to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives in the line of duty,” Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said. “We’re very thankful for them and their families. We share in this moment with their families so that they are not forgotten.”

All this week, the Lynchburg Fire Department will host different events in schools and local businesses to promote fire safety.

You can see more photos from the memorial service in Lynchburg Fire Department’s Facebook post below.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie is a multimedia journalist finishing up her senior year at Virginia Tech. You can watch her report on weekday evenings.

email