Manufacturing facility in Botetourt County reaches zero waste status

Metalsa is now at zero waste status, which means no waste from the facility will be sent to a landfill

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Botetourt County business is making a commitment toward a more sustainable future.

On Monday, Metalsa Roanoke celebrated their achievement of reaching zero waste status.

Zero waste status means nothing at the truck manufacturing plant will be sent to the landfill – all the waste at the facility is either recycled or used as waste to energy to fuel other companies.

“We at Metalsa Roanoke want to leave the smallest footprint that we can leave on the environment. Like I said earlier, if we don’t watch what we are doing, then there won’t be anything left for the next generation,” said Environment Health and Safety Manager, Sam Sexton.

Metalsa Roanoke is the first Metalsa plant in the world to become zero waste facility. They are also the second business in Botetourt County to reach a zero waste status.

Roanoke Cement Company was the first to go zero waste back in 2020.