Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian crash in Roanoke parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Carilion Clinic parking lot.

Temple Jackson, 66, of Roanoke was identified as the woman who was fatally hit by a car on Monday, Oct. 3 around noon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of a business, and Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced her dead.

The Roanoke PD said their preliminary investigation findings indicated that the woman was struck by a vehicle while walking through a parking lot of a business.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.