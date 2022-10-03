Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Police.

Police said they responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW for a call of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday around noon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of a business, and Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced her dead.

The Roanoke PD said their preliminary investigation findings indicated that the woman was struck by a vehicle while walking through a parking lot of a business.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated, authorities said.

Police and rescue respond to incident in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW (WSLS)

No arrests have been made in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can call (540)344-8500 or text police at 274637. Police ask that you start your texts with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.