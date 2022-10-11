‘Three feet from the heat:’ How to keep stay warm while also staying safe

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel wants to remind people of the three feet rule.

VINTON, Va. – It’s that time of year when temperatures take a drastic turn as the sun sets, which means people are turning on their heat for the first time in months.

Whether you’re trying to stay warm by turning on the heat, sitting next to a fireplace, or with a space heater, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel wants to remind people of the three feet rule.

“That’s the rhyme we like to use, three feet from the heat,” said Clingenpeel. “And measure that out because it’s probably farther than you realize when you measure out three feet. Newspapers, magazines, carpets, curtains, blankets anything like that.”

In tune with the changing weather, this week is also recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week.

“In the county, we really turned it into a month. It’s really just a week for people to get those basic fire safety messages that people need to hear,” said Clingenpeel.

Some of those messages include heating safety tips.

“The space heater should not be left on if you’re not in the room, and that includes sleeping. You shouldn’t sleep with the space heater on,” Clingenpeel explained.

Other things to keep in mind, this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

“People who have thought it through, those people tend to do much better in any kind of emergency situation than the people who say, ‘It won’t ever happen to me,’” said Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel. also recommended practicing a fire escape plan with your family.