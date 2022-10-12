One dead, two firefighters hurt after early morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead and two firefighters are hurt following an early morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews are currently at the scene of the 400 block of Albemarle Ave.

Both firefighters have non-life-threatening burn injuries and one was hospitalized, authorities say.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, three people were home at the time of the fire.

We’ve now learned that a dog has died as well.

Authorities told 10 News that the fire was marked a second alarm due to heavy fire conditions.

Fifth Street and Albemarle Avenue are closed at this time.

